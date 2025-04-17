Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Choate Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 449,192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 24,733 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $98,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 7,892,663 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,731,571,000 after purchasing an additional 240,950 shares during the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $612,000. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.61 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $257.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

