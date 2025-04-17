Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 62,533 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.0% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $13,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 13,335,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,484,864,000 after acquiring an additional 183,610 shares during the last quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 356,539 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,434,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 33,460 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.73.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

