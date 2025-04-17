Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Copperwynd Financial LLC

Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081,217 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $273.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.73.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

