AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $6.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at UBS Group from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $263.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.40.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth $88,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 554,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 43,623 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

