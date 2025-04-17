Analysts Issue Forecasts for MNMD Q1 Earnings

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MNMD. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. Mind Medicine has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $10.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,501,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 213,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,386 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,193,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,304,000 after purchasing an additional 340,162 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,005,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Barrow sold 21,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $142,941.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 856,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,773,187.44. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 6,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $46,074.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 446,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,007,232.98. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,391 shares of company stock valued at $204,835. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

