Analysts Set Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Price Target at C$20.59

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.59.

AYA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$20.75 to C$19.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AYA

Insider Transactions at Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total value of C$241,600.00. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

AYA stock opened at C$11.59 on Monday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$8.53 and a 1 year high of C$19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.20.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.