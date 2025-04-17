AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 85.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 272,059 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of AnaptysBio worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 191.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 22,164 shares during the last quarter.

ANAB stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.26.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The business had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ANAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

