Andrew S. Broderick Acquires 595 Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Stock

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew S. Broderick bought 595 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($18.72) per share, for a total transaction of £8,413.30 ($11,136.07).

Wizz Air Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 1,473 ($19.50) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,573.91 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,432.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,135 ($15.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,548 ($33.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($30.44) to GBX 2,400 ($31.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

