Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,364,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 580,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $43,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $17.67 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.85%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $20.15 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

