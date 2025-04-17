Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,488 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.9% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,110 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Castellan Group lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Castellan Group now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Howard Bailey Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 17,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 149,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.08 and a one year high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.