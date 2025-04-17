Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amara Financial LLC. bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Apple by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 253,743 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,122,000 after purchasing an additional 28,799 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 96,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 276,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $64,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. The trade was a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.08 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $230.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on Apple in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

