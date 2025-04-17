Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.3% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $252.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.85.

Insider Activity

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total transaction of $7,950,786.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,059 shares in the company, valued at $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $194.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.53. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.08 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

