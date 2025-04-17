AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $145.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. Analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

