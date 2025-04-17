Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,163,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229,926 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $43,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,497,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,147 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Aramark by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,593,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,817 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,511,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,949,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,746,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.08.

Shares of ARMK opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.37. Aramark has a twelve month low of $29.82 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.41.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

