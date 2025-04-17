Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $48.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a one year low of $40.98 and a one year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,359,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,390,000 after buying an additional 706,567 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,152,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,715,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,305,000 after acquiring an additional 247,647 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,035,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,489,000 after acquiring an additional 275,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,382,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

