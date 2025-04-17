Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock Price Down 0.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Evercore ISI lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $100.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Arista Networks traded as low as $72.41 and last traded at $73.31. Approximately 2,127,752 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 9,129,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.59.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.29.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,249.20. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,155.36. This trade represents a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock valued at $39,364,943 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,084,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,620,270,000 after buying an additional 72,311,318 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 330.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,648,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,371,848,000 after purchasing an additional 44,269,572 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,288,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,016,207,000 after buying an additional 20,059,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 311.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,165,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,829,000 after purchasing an additional 18,293,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,070,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,869,000 after buying an additional 14,454,822 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $99.61. The firm has a market cap of $90.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 29.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.