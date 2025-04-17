ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $144.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.80, but opened at $98.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. ARM shares last traded at $101.36, with a volume of 845,669 shares traded.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.05.

Get ARM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARM Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARM. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $105.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.30.

ARM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.