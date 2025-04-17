Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total transaction of $25,769.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,810.78. This represents a 10.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. This represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.25.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

