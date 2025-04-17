Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 359,271 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $40,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.50 and a 52 week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total transaction of $39,574.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares in the company, valued at $173,658.39. The trade was a 18.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

