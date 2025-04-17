Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 132,084 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 51,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $774,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,062,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,220,021.39. This trade represents a 1.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 276,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,176. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ARWR opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.71. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.97). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Articles

