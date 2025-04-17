Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Stock Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 19.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 192,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $190.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $230.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,162. This trade represents a 14.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

