Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $41,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,794.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AGO opened at $82.77 on Thursday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52 week low of $72.57 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assured Guaranty Increases Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 70.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.94%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

