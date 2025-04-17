Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atico Mining Stock Up 2.0 %
OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Atico Mining
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.