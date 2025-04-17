Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the March 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS ATCMF opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

