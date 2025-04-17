Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.39%.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.
