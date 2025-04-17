Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 24th. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to post earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $24.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $44.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.39%.

AUB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

