Austin Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 6.9 %

NVDA opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.03.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.