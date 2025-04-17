Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $82.24, but opened at $86.11. Autoliv shares last traded at $88.54, with a volume of 555,900 shares trading hands.

The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities cut Autoliv to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.71.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This trade represents a 19.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikael Bratt sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $569,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,062.30. This represents a 19.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Autoliv by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

