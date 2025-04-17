Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 68,072 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 50.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 62.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTA stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,180.85. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho set a $37.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

