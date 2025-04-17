Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,947 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $44.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. William Blair cut Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

