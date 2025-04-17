Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of Axos Financial worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Price Performance

Shares of AX opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.33. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $88.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

