B. Riley Upgrades Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) to Strong-Buy

B. Riley upgraded shares of Almonty Industries (TSE:AII – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of AII opened at C$2.56 on Monday. Almonty Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$746.20 million, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.38.

In other Almonty Industries news, Director Michael Lewis Black acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.17 per share, with a total value of C$108,520.00. Also, Senior Officer Marion Mcgrath sold 31,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$60,040.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,600 shares of company stock worth $164,560. 39.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Almonty Industries Inc is engaged in the mining, processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Los Santos tungsten mine located near Salamanca, Spain (the ‘Los Santos Mine’), the processing and shipping of tungsten concentrate from its Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine in Covilha, Castelo Branco, Portugal (the ‘Panasqueira Mine’), the evaluation of its Valtreixal tin and tungsten mine project located in Western Spain in the province of Zamora (the ‘Valtreixal Mine’), as well as the evaluation and expected re-opening of its Sangdong tungsten mine project located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea (the ‘Sangdong Mine’).

