B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,939,040 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $39,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in B2Gold by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 176.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 875,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.21.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:BTG opened at $3.35 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.67%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

