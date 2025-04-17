B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Down 1.7% After Insider Selling

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) shares were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.63. Approximately 735,404 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 3,884,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.
Specifically, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$555,600.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$376,972.35. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total transaction of C$49,880.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16 shares in the company, valued at C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. TD Securities lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.
B2Gold Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.