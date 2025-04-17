B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock Price Down 2.3% After Insider Selling

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.60. Approximately 1,308,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,897,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.71.

Specifically, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total transaction of C$555,600.00. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 99,465 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$376,972.35. In related news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 13,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.79, for a total value of C$49,880.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60.64. The trade was a 99.88 % decrease in their position.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BTO. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cormark cut shares of B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.94.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.98.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

