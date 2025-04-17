Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 121,470 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.14% of Bancolombia worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bancolombia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.83. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.93.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $3.8119 per share. This represents a $15.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 38.48%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 235.56%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

