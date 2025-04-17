Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,721,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,312,000 after buying an additional 107,663 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,119,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $21,608,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.33.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GPI opened at $392.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.31 and a 52 week high of $490.09.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $1.25. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

