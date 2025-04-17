Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BAND. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 5,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $88,375.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,357.50. The trade was a 8.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $377,861.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,926.10. The trade was a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,220 shares of company stock worth $1,000,954. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $347.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.89. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.47 and a twelve month high of $25.02.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $209.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

