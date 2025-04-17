Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stake in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.14% of Elme Communities worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Elme Communities by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elme Communities by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 109,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elme Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Elme Communities by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 68,823 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ELME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Elme Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Elme Communities from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE ELME opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -109.07 and a beta of 0.84. Elme Communities has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.26. Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Elme Communities will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -514.29%.

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

