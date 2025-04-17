Bank of Montreal Can Buys 1,692 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in COPT Defense Properties by 813.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,247,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,548 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,718,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,847,000 after acquiring an additional 762,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,906,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after acquiring an additional 723,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,689,000 after acquiring an additional 710,491 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.92. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 9.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is 99.19%.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

