Bank of Montreal Can Buys 51,200 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 297.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $29.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

