Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,124,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 321,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,990,000 after buying an additional 311,216 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after buying an additional 110,723 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,211,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,526,000 after buying an additional 96,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 221,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 96,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NJR stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $58,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,450. This represents a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on NJR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $51.00 price target on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

