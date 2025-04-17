Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Elbit Systems by 177.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 227,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,207,000 after acquiring an additional 145,324 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 449,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,520,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,158,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 874,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Elbit Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

ESLT opened at $405.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.68. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $175.30 and a 52 week high of $420.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Elbit Systems Increases Dividend

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.71. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ESLT

Elbit Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.