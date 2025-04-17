Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 94,500.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $156,660,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,532,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,932,258.40. This trade represents a 21.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $73.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.50.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.18%.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

