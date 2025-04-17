Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:WPC opened at $61.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.10. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WPC

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.