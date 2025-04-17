Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.78 Million Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $724,971,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,882,000 after buying an additional 2,094,191 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,933,000 after acquiring an additional 140,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on JEF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $42.62 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

