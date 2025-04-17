Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.99 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,598 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 836.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $70.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.40. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $63.18 and a 1 year high of $73.25.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

