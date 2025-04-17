Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nextracker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,843,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,721,000 after acquiring an additional 243,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $106,166,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Nextracker by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,278,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nextracker by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360,214 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,753,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nextracker from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

Nextracker Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NXT opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.35.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 20.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nextracker

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of Nextracker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,095,822.70. The trade was a 6.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

