Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 442.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.57. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $18.53 and a twelve month high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

