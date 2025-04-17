Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,336,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,225,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,080,000 after buying an additional 642,401 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $1,752,105.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,929 shares in the company, valued at $14,258,583.12. This represents a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $70,696.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,222. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,434 shares of company stock worth $5,248,272. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 2.2 %

CBSH opened at $60.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.81 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Read Our Latest Report on CBSH

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.