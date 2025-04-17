Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,278 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,656.92. The trade was a 48.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This represents a 50.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.45 and a 1 year high of $78.95.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.