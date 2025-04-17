Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.52 Million Holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 61,874 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 651,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 36.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at $1,502,000. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

NYSE:SBS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $981.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 25.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.